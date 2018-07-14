Explosive devices thrown at ex-Sinn Fein leader’s home

LONDON (AP) — The homes of former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams and another prominent member of the Northern Ireland party were attacked with explosive devices, officials said Saturday. No one was injured.

Northern Ireland’s police said officers seized “remnants of large industrial, firework-type devices, capable of causing serious damage or injury” at two houses in west Belfast. No arrests were reported.

The republican party condemned Friday’s attacks, saying one of the two devices thrown caused damage to a car on Adams’ driveway.

The attacks came after six successive nights of violence in Londonderry, which is also called Derry. Police blame that on dissident republicans, who oppose Sinn Fein’s involvement in the peace process.

Advertisement

Adams called on the perpetrators to meet him and explain why they did it. He said he was thankful no one was hurt — though two of his grandchildren were in his driveway minutes before the attack.

“For those who were involved in the attack, if they have the gumption to sneak up on our homes, I’d like them or their representatives to come and meet me,” he said Saturday. “I’d like them to sit down and explain to me what this is about.”

He added that he believed there may be a connection between the attack on his home and the violence in Londonderry.

Adams led Sinn Fein from 1983 until February.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.