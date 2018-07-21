Listen Live Sports

Family: Suspect in daughter’s killing in Germany ‘peaceful’

July 21, 2018 10:31 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — The family of an Egyptian man suspected of killing his seven-year-old daughter in Germany says he’s a “peaceful man” who wouldn’t have hurt his child.

Fouad Massoud said Saturday that his son, Ahmed, “is not known for violence all his life and he greatly loves his child.”

Ahmed Massoud was arrested Thursday in the western German city of Duesseldorf after a standoff with police, who were alerted by the suspect’s wife. The woman told officers that she had received a video call from Massoud in which he was seen holding their crying daughter and threatening to hurt the girl.

By the time police entered the apartment, the girl was dead.

Prosecutors said Friday that the 32-year-old is being charged with murder.

