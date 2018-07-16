Listen Live Sports

Finland feels the heat during Trump-Putin summit

July 16, 2018
 
BERLIN (AP) — Never mind the responsibility of hosting a historic summit, Finland is sweating under an unusual heatwave.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute said Monday that the mercury in the normally cool Nordic nation is expected to reach 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) on Tuesday.

Meteorologist Ville Siiskonen told The Associated Press that such temperatures are “either unusually or exceptionally high for the time of the year, however, they are not unprecedented.”

In July 2010, Finland recorded an all-time maximum temperature of 37.2 Celsius (almost 99 Fahrenheit).

The near sauna-like temperatures during U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Helsinki have also prompted forest fire warnings in all but the northernmost tip of the country.

