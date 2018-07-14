Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Finnish brewery creates quirky beer for Trump-Putin summit

July 14, 2018 4:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HELSINKI (AP) — A small Finnish craft brewery is paying a humorous tribute to the Helsinki summit.

RPS Brewing has issued a limited-edition lager depicting cartoon U.S. and Russian presidents on its label, with text for Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin saying “Let’s Settle This Like Adults” and “Making Lager Great Again.”

The beer has been in high demand since it hit the shelves nationwide a few days ago and the whole 10,000-bottle lot had been sold out ahead of Monday’s summit. Samples have also been delivered to the U.S. and Russian embassies in Helsinki.

CEO Samuli Huuhtanen told The Associated Press on Saturday that “a couple of good beers can help any negotiations,” especially if followed by a visit to a Finnish sauna.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Lifestyle News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington