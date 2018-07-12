Listen Live Sports

Former top UK diplomat Christopher Meyer brutally beaten

July 12, 2018 6:39 am
 
LONDON (AP) — A former top diplomat who served as British ambassador to the United States has been badly beaten in London.

Christopher Meyer is being treated in a London hospital after he was attacked by two people in a London subway station.

His wife says the 74-year-old Meyer’s injuries are “like something you would see in a war zone” after the attack at the Victoria Underground station.

British Police Transport Thursday arrested a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. They have not been identified or charged.

The attack happened Wednesday afternoon. Photos showed Meyer covered in blood in a hospital bed.

Police say the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

