Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

German officials seize 77 properties in laundering probe

July 19, 2018 8:49 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin prosecutors say they have provisionally confiscated 77 properties in the German capital that were linked to a suspected organized crime clan during a money-laundering investigation.

Prosecutors said the raids, which were carried out last Friday, were part of an investigation triggered by a 2014 bank break-in in which at least 9.16 million euros ($10.66 million) was stolen and never recovered.

On Thursday, they said the seized properties, largely containing apartments, have a value of 9.3 million euros.

Officials said the 16 people under investigation are linked to one family but that none are in custody. Any charges, they added, are some way away.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Prosecutor Bernhard Mix said members of the same clan are suspected in last year’s theft of a huge gold coin from a Berlin museum.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington