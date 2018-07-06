Listen Live Sports

German police ask for help in search for kangaroo mom, joey

July 6, 2018 9:32 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — German police are appealing to the public for help in their search for a kangaroo and her baby that went missing from a zoo earlier this week.

Police in the central German state of Thuringia said Friday that the mother and her joey disappeared after a fence at an animal enclosure in the village of Meuselwitz was cut. It was unclear whether thieves intended to steal the animals or just the contents of a nearby donation box, which was also discovered cut open Wednesday morning.

Police said a witness reported seeing a kangaroo hopping through a forest in the neighboring state of Saxony on Thursday night.

Authorities are warning the public not to try to capture the kangaroos on their own.

