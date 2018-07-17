Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

German prosecutors appeal verdict in neo-Nazi trial

July 17, 2018 6:24 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors are appealing the verdict against a neo-Nazi whose 2 ½-year sentence for supporting a terrorist organization prompted anger last week.

Spokeswoman Frauke Koehler said Tuesday that federal prosecutors are only appealing the verdict against Andre Eminger, not that of his four co-defendants.

Koehler said details of the appeal would follow once the court issues a written explanation for last Wednesday’s verdicts in the high-profile trial centering on the National Socialist Underground group that targeted immigrants.

Lawyers for the group’s only surviving member, Beate Zschaepe, are also appealing her life sentence for 10 killings , two bombings and more than a dozen robberies.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Families of the victims expressed anger that Eminger, who for years provided the group with identity documents and vehicles, wasn’t convicted as an accessory to murder.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington