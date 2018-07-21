Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

German prosecutors charge bus attacker with attempted murder

July 21, 2018 7:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors are charging a 34-year-old man who attacked passengers on a crowded city bus with a knife in the northern town of Luebeck on Friday with attempted murder.

Luebeck prosecutors said in a statement Saturday they’re also charging the German-Iranian dual citizen with serious bodily harm and arson for trying to set the bus on fire.

The suspect, who wasn’t identified by name, was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.

Ten people were injured in the attack, three of them seriously, including a 21-year-old Dutchman who was operated on overnight.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Prosecutor Ulla Hingst said the suspect hasn’t spoken to investigators and his motive remains unclear.

German news channel Spiegel TV quoted the man’s father as saying his son, who lived locally, suffered from psychological problems.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington