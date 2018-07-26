Listen Live Sports

German village ready to evacuate due to forest fire

July 26, 2018 10:47 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — German authorities have told residents of a village southwest of Berlin to prepare for possible evacuation due to a nearby forest fire.

Brandenburg state officials said Thursday that residents of Fichtenwalde, 35 kilometers (22 miles) from the capital, should pack clothing, important documents and medications ahead of a possible evacuation.

Vast plumes of smoke could be seen rising from the fire, which is close to a busy highway between Berlin and Leipzig.

Officials said the fire has already burned 90 hectares (222 acres) of pine forest.

