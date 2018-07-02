Listen Live Sports

Greek ex-minister freed pending corruption conviction appeal

July 2, 2018 11:49 am
 
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Greek former defense minister serving 20 years for corruption has again secured early release from prison on health grounds, pending the hearing of an appeal against his conviction.

Akis Tsochadzopoulos, 78, was expected to walk free from the Athens Korydallos prison later Monday.

The former minister was convicted in 2013 on money laundering charges linked to bribes for major arms procurement contracts, mostly in the late 1990s. He denied any wrongdoing.

Tsochadzopoulos was initially released on health grounds for several months last year, before returning to prison. He suffered from heart problems.

He will remain free until Greece’s supreme court rules on his appeal against his conviction.

