Iceberg looming over Greenland village is spotted from space

July 17, 2018 2:52 pm
 
BERLIN (AP) — An iceberg that has drifted perilously close to a remote Greenland village is so big it can be seen from space.

The European Space Agency released an image Tuesday showing the giant iceberg just off the coast of Innaarsuit in northwestern Greenland.

Dozens of residents were evacuated to higher ground last week due to concerns that the 11 million-ton iceberg could break apart, creating high waves that could wash away coastal buildings.

The image captured July 9 by ESA’s Sentinel-2 satellites also shows several other large icebergs in the vicinity.

Separately, Greenland broadcaster KNR published a video taken by a resident showing a time lapse of the huge iceberg drifting past the village. KNR reported that strong winds and elevated tides moved the iceberg northward, away from the harbor, over the weekend.

