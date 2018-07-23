Listen Live Sports

India’s Modi arrives in Rwanda, seeking to promote trade

July 23, 2018 2:24 pm
 
KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Rwanda, his first stop in a tour of Africa.

Modi was welcomed in Kigali, the capital, late Monday by President Paul Kagame as the first prime minister of India to visit the East African country.

The governments of Rwanda and India later signed bilateral agreements.

Modi will also visit Uganda and then go to South Africa to attend a summit there of the BRICS emerging economies.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who will also attend the BRICS summit, was also in Rwanda on Monday.

Both China and India have emerged as key trade partners for Africa, with China leading the way.

Modi is traveling with a substantial business delegation. He will participate in a business summit in both Rwanda and Uganda.

