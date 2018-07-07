Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Iran summons Dutch envoy over expulsion of 2 diplomats

July 7, 2018 1:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency is reporting that the country’s foreign ministry has summoned its Dutch ambassador to Tehran over the Netherlands’ expulsion of two Iranian diplomats.

The Saturday report quotes the ministry’s spokesman, Bahram Ghasemi, as saying the “unfriendly measure” by Dutch government was “irrational and illegal” and that Iran reserved the right to reciprocate.

On Friday, the Dutch secret service AIVD announced that the Netherlands had expelled two staff members of the Iranian embassy, without providing further information.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington