Iranian protesters clash with police for a second night

July 2, 2018 2:12 am
 
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state media say protesters have clashed with police over water scarcity in the southwest for a second night.

IRNA says protesters threw stones and debris at police and set a car on fire in a protest that began late Sunday in the city of Abadan.

The report says police blocked roads near the protest and that the situation is “under control.”

Similar clashes over water scarcity broke out in the nearby city of Khorramshahr late Saturday. Authorities say one protester and 10 police were injured, and videos posted online showed gunfire ringing out.

Abadan is home to Iran’s biggest oil refinery. The two cities are in the oil-rich Khuzestan province, which borders Iraq and is home to a large Arab community. The region has suffered from a yearslong drought.

