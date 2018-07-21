Listen Live Sports

Iran’s top leader endorses warning over oil supplies

July 21, 2018 12:02 pm
 
< a min read
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s top leader has endorsed a warning made earlier by the country’s president over Mideast oil supplies.

State TV reported Saturday that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, meeting with Iranian diplomats, praised the remarks by Hassan Rouhani and called them “a policy and attitude by the system.”

Khamenei, who has final say on all state matters, did not elaborate.

Earlier in July, Rouhani said that if Iran’s crude oil exports were threatened, the rest of the Middle East’s would be as well.

Rouhani did not elaborate, but Iran long has asserted it could shut down the Strait of Hormuz that a third of all oil traded by sea passes through.

The U.S. pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal in May and said it wanted allies to stop buying Iranian crude entirely.

