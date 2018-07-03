Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Iraqi accused of killing German girl also rape suspect

July 3, 2018 9:58 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — German investigators say a 20-year-old Iraqi asylum-seeker who has admitted killing a 14-year-old girl in a case that has fueled a debate over the country’s immigration policies is also suspected of raping an 11-year-old.

Wiesbaden prosecutors said Tuesday that Ali Bashar, who’s in custody for the May slaying of Susanna Feldman, is believed to have raped a 11-year-old German girl in a refugee home in March in the western city.

They say Bashar and a 14-year-old Afghan boy also raped the 11-year-old together in May. The Afghan, who was 13 at the time, is accused of also raping her another time and was arrested Monday.

Prosecutors refused to say why the 11-year-old was at the refugee home or elaborate on the ongoing investigation.

