Israel denies entry to Jewish-American boycott activist

July 2, 2018 3:34 am
 
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has denied entry to a Jewish-American activist for advocating boycotts of the Jewish state.

Israel’s immigration authority says the activist, Ariel Gold, arrived to Israel Sunday and was refused entry at the airport. Israel’s Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan said “whoever works consistently for a boycott against Israel will not enter here.”

Gold is the national co-director of CODEPINK, a group that advocates for boycotts over Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians. In a statement, the group said Gold was held for seven hours before being flown back to the U.S., where she will arrive Monday.

Israel has been battling a grassroots movement calling for boycotts, sanctions and divestment. It has previously barred entry to other activists.

