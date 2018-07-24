Listen Live Sports

Israel partially lifts limitations on Gaza cargo crossing

July 24, 2018 4:37 am
 
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says it is partially reopening its only cargo crossing with the Gaza Strip after Hamas hostilities subsided.

Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman says Tuesday Israel will resume transferring gas and fuel through the Kerem Shalom crossing in addition to the food and essential medication it has been allowing.

Last week, Lieberman placed restrictions on the crossing after Gaza’s militant rulers continued to allow incendiary kites and balloons to float into Israel even after agreeing to a cease-fire. They set off damaging fires to farmlands. Lieberman says the crossing will resume operating fully once the fires cease completely.

Israel and Egypt have maintained a decade-long naval blockade on Gaza to try and weaken Hamas. The blockade has caused widespread economic hardship.

Israel says it is necessary to protect its citizens from weapon smuggling.

