Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Israeli fire kills Palestinian teen during West Bank clashes

July 23, 2018 1:35 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian health officials say a teenage boy has been killed in clashes with the Israeli military in the West Bank.

The health ministry says Monday that 15-year-old Arkan Mezher was fatally shot in the chest by Israeli fire. The ministry says another person was wounded by live fire in his leg.

The Israeli military says troops were carrying out an arrest raid in the Dheisheh refugee camp overnight when a “violent riot” began. It says Palestinians hurled firebombs and grenades at soldiers. The military said it fired live rounds “selectively” and that it was looking into the reports of the teenager’s death.

While tensions have flared over recent months between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, the West Bank has been relatively calm during that time.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington