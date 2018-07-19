Listen Live Sports

Lawyer: Turkey rejects extradition of Australian IS suspect

July 19, 2018 12:12 pm
 
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A lawyer says a Turkish court has rejected Australia’s request for the extradition of an Islamic State suspect.

Lawyer Mehmet Alper Unver said Thursday that Australian Neil Prakash could be freed from Turkish custody if the court ascertains that he isn’t under investigation for other crimes.

But Unver said that the prosecution, which argued for Prakash’s extradition, had the right to appeal the verdict.

The suspected IS recruiter has been in custody near the border with Syria since 2016, after he attempted to enter Turkey with false documents.

The former rapper from Melbourne had featured in IS videos, has been linked to several attack plans in Australia and has urged lone wolf attacks against the United States.

He faces a potential life sentence if convicted in Australia of terrorism offenses.

