Nigeria army kills at least 16 Boko Haram militants in north

July 29, 2018 12:51 pm
 
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s military says soldiers have killed at least 16 Boko Haram extremists after an attack in the country’s northern Borno state.

Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director Army Public Relations, said Sunday that insurgents in three vehicles, including gun trucks, on Friday attacked the Mairari area village of Monguno. He said that soldiers and the air force responded, killing at least 16 extremists. He said soldiers also captured the gun trucks and ammunition.

Nwachukwu said one soldier and four civilians had been injured during the fighting, and were evacuated to a military hospital.

He said additional troops have been sent to the area, while fighting patrols are trailing the insurgents who fled the attack.

Boko Haram has killed more than 20,000 people during its 9-year insurgency.

