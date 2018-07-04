Listen Live Sports

Paris attacks victims aim to find out who held back soldiers

July 4, 2018 6:41 am
 
PARIS (AP) — Survivors and families of victims of the deadly 2015 attack on Paris’ Bataclan concert hall have brought a case before France’s administrative court to find out why French soldiers stationed nearby were ordered not to intervene when Islamic State gunmen stormed the venue.

The new procedure Wednesday seeks to expose who was responsible in the French government for the soldiers’ actions. It comes one month after victims filed a legal complaint with the same goal.

During the attacks, eight soldiers standing near the Bataclan as part of an internal security operation were ordered not to use their weapons. The government later clarified the rules of engagement for its military in similar situations.

The attack on the Bataclan and other Paris venues on Nov. 13, 2015, killed 130 people and wounded hundreds.

