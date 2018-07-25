Police search office of ex-security aide to French president

PARIS (AP) — Police were searching the office at the French presidential palace of the man who served as security aide to President Emmanuel Macron and is now at the center of a political firestorm after being seen in a video beating a protester last May.

An official at the Elysee Palace confirmed that Alexandre Benalla, who was fired last week, was present during Wednesday’s search. The search is linked to an investigation also opened over his actions on May Day. Benalla was publicly identified only last week as the man acting violently while embedded with police as an observer.

Benalla’s apartment had been searched over the weekend.

It was the latest episode in an unfolding scandal that risks tarnishing Macron, who said Tuesday night at a gathering that he alone is responsible.

