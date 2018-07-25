Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Police search office of ex-security aide to French president

July 25, 2018 1:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — Police were searching the office at the French presidential palace of the man who served as security aide to President Emmanuel Macron and is now at the center of a political firestorm after being seen in a video beating a protester last May.

An official at the Elysee Palace confirmed that Alexandre Benalla, who was fired last week, was present during Wednesday’s search. The search is linked to an investigation also opened over his actions on May Day. Benalla was publicly identified only last week as the man acting violently while embedded with police as an observer.

Benalla’s apartment had been searched over the weekend.

It was the latest episode in an unfolding scandal that risks tarnishing Macron, who said Tuesday night at a gathering that he alone is responsible.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington