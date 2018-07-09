Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Pompeo pushes peace talks on unannounced trip to Afghanistan

July 9, 2018 10:07 am
 
2 min read
Share       

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo used an unannounced trip to Afghanistan on Monday to step up the Trump administration’s calls for peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

Flying into Kabul after visiting Vietnam, Pompeo made the appeal in meetings with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah.

“The United States will support, facilitate and participate in these discussions,” Pompeo later told journalists, stressing that any talks would be “Afghan-led and Afghan-owned.”

Pompeo added: “The region and the world are all tired of what are taking place here in the same way that the Afghan people are no longer interested in seeing war.”

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

However, it remains unclear how the Taliban will take such an offer after nearly 17 years of war. The U.S. invaded Afghanistan following the Sept. 11 terror attacks by al-Qaida, which the Taliban government at the time had harbored.

Since then, the insurgents have repeatedly rejected such calls, demanding direct talks with the United States.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had extended a recent holiday cease-fire in hopes of encouraging the militants to come to the bargaining table, but the Taliban rejected the offer and resumed attacks. The Taliban have seized control of several districts across the country in recent years, and launch near-daily attacks, mainly targeting security forces. An increasingly powerful Islamic State affiliate has also stepped up attacks in recent months.

Speaking at Monday’s news conference, Ghani praised the Trump administration’s South Asia strategy, which included sending more American forces and pressuring neighboring Pakistan to do more to stop militants coming over its border into Afghanistan.

“Because of this strategy and the conditions-based nature of it, we, the members of the government, have been able to take bold steps outside the box and articulate an agenda of peace that is truly comprehensive and asks for engagement,” Ghani said, citing the recent cease-fire.

Pompeo also added, perhaps optimistically given Afghanistan’s long history of resisting foreign forces, that the Taliban were “beginning to see that they cannot wait us out.”

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

Pompeo left Afghanistan for the United Arab Emirates, where he will meet Abu Dhabi’s powerful crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a staunch U.S. ally, amid his country’s war in Yemen. The UAE is highly suspicious of Iran and welcomed President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

___

Associated Press writer Rahim Faiez contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington