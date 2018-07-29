Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Popular ex-Yugoslavia singer Oliver Dragojevic dies at 70

July 29, 2018 5:25 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Oliver Dragojevic, one of the most popular pop singers in the former Yugoslavia, has died at 70.

Croatian media say Dragojevic died early Sunday in a hospital in his hometown of Split, a city on Croatia’s Adriatic coast. He was diagnosed with lung cancer a year ago.

Dragojevic gained huge following in the former Yugoslavia with his romantic hits sung in a specific Dalmatian dialect of Croatia.

Dragojevic remained popular among former Yugoslavs even after the country broke up in a war in the 1990s. Media throughout the region have reported his death, describing Dragojevic as a “legendary singer.”

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Although highly popular in Serbia, he refused to stage concerts there after the bloodshed of the 1991-95 Croatian war for independence against the Serb-led Yugoslav army.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington