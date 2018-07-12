Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Pressed by IMF, Ukraine expands anti-corruption court

July 12, 2018 2:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Ukraine’s parliament has adopted a measure to expand the powers of the country’s new anti-corruption court, meeting an International Monetary Fund condition for restoring aid.

The measure adopted Thursday by parliament would extend the jurisdiction of the court, which was established in June, to handle all corruption cases, including those opened before the court was established.

The IMF in 2015 authorized $17.5 billion in aid to Ukraine to support reforms. But disbursements were halted because of Ukraine’s delay in undertaking IMF-prescribed reform measures, including forming the anti-corruption court.

After the court was authorized, Ukraine hoped a $1.9-billion aid tranche would be released, but the IMF responded to creditor concerns by calling for the court’s powers to be extended.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko’s failure to uproot corruption has caused growing public outrage.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington