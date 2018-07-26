Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

RAF Typhoons respond to Russian warplane over Black Sea

July 26, 2018 8:51 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Typhoons from Britain’s Royal Air Force based in Romania have been scrambled in response to a Russian warplane flying near NATO airspace over the Black Sea.

The RAF said the fighter jets went into action Thursday from an air base near the port of Constanta after a suspected Su-24 FENCER aircraft was spotted in the area.

In a statement, it quoted a a Typhoon pilot who was on duty as saying: “The Russian aircraft did not enter NATO airspace so we were ordered to patrol the skies for a short period of time as a deterrent, until finally returning,” to the base.

The RAF mission in Romania is part of NATO’s Assurance Measures introduced in 2014.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Romanian officials referred questions to NATO and the British government.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington