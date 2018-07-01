Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Raging wildfire threatens moorlands in northern England

July 1, 2018 4:51 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Some 120 firefighters are trying to contain a wildfire that has been declared a “major incident” as it spreads in the moorlands of northern England.

British fire officials said two large fires had merged because of high winds and extremely dry conditions as much of England is gripped by a heat wave. The fire is in the Winter Hill area, 220 miles (355 kilometers) northwest of London.

Lancashire fire officials said late Saturday that “we are dealing with a rapidly developing aggressive fire across all vegetation types, including woodlands.”

About two dozen fire engines are on the scene and steps are being taken to protect nearby properties. Officials are asking residents not to come to try to help because of the threat to public safety.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington