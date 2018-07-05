Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Reports: Germany seeks Tunisian in Berlin attack probe

July 5, 2018 1:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities have reportedly issued an arrest warrant for a 32-year-old Tunisian man on suspicion he aided in a terrorist attack on a Berlin Christmas market in 2016.

The Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper and broadcasters NDR and WDR reported the warrant was issued Thursday for Meher D., who is believed to be in Libya, on charges of membership in a terrorist organization and accessory to murder. The dpa news agency said federal prosecutors would neither confirm nor deny the report.

The suspect, believed to be a member of the Islamic State extremist organization, allegedly helped rejected Tunisian asylum-seeker Anis Amri in his plot that killed 12 people.

Amri drove a hijacked truck into the downtown market in an attack claimed by IS. He was killed after escaping to Italy.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington