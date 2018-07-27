Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Putin ready to invite Trump to Russia

July 27, 2018 10:20 am
 
1 min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he’s ready to invite President Donald Trump to Moscow and is ready to visit Washington himself if conditions are right.

Putin’s comments at a briefing at the summit of BRICS countries’ leaders in Johannesburg, South Africa, followed the White House backing away from Trump’s suggestions that Putin could visit Washington this autumn, following their meeting at this month’s summit in Helsinki. Trump was widely criticized at home for appearing to have accepted Putin’s claim in Helsinki that Russia did not meddle in the 2016 US elections.

National security adviser John Bolton later said that no Putin-Trump meeting would take place until the special prosecutor’s investigation into possible collusion between Trump and Russia was concluded, which would push the meeting back to 2019.

“I understand very well what President Trump said: He has the wish to conduct further meetings. I am ready for this,” Putin said, according to the state news agency RIA-Novosti.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

“We are ready to invite President Trump to Moscow. By the way, he has such an invitation, I told him of this,” Putin said, without clarifying if it was a verbal invitation to be followed up by a formal one.

“I am prepared to go to Washington, but, I repeat, if the appropriate conditions for work are created,” the Russian leader said.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington