Republic of Congo lifts arrest warrant against militia head

July 31, 2018 9:44 am
 
BRAZZAVILLE, Republic of Congo (AP) — A representative for a rebel group says the Republic of Congo has removed arrest warrants for Frederic Bintsamou and two of his lieutenants.

Philippe Ane said Tuesday this is an important step toward implementing a cease-fire agreement signed last year between the government and the Ninjas militia. Bintsamou, also known as Pastor Ntumi, went into hiding in April 2016 after he was blamed for an attack that killed 17 people in the Pool region.

The militia staged armed attacks against the army and the railway connecting the southeast Pool region to Brazzaville.

Republic of Congo officials earlier this year released 100 of Bintsamou’s relatives from prison.

The Ninja militia fought government forces from 1999 to 2003. Bintsamou was tasked with re-integrating former rebels into the national force.

