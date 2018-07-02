Listen Live Sports

Russia takes action against US at WTO on metals duties

July 2, 2018 1:51 pm
 
ZURICH (AP) — Russia has joined five other countries and the European Union to become the latest country to take action through the World Trade Organization against the United States over the Trump administration’s steel and aluminum duties.

A trade official says Moscow has initiated a dispute complaint against the U.S. over the 25 percent tariffs on steel and 10 percent tariffs on aluminum, by circulating the request Monday among WTO members in Geneva.

With the move, Russia joins China, India, the EU, Canada, Mexico and Norway in launching such a dispute compliant.

The step sets off a period of consultation between the sides to discuss the matter, and if no accord is reached after 60 days, Russia can ask a WTO panel to intervene.

