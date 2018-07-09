Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Russian court rules in favor of oligarch in disclosure case

July 9, 2018 10:54 am
 
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court has ruled in favor of a billionaire linked to President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort in an unauthorized disclosure of information case.

Oleg Deripaska had filed a suit against Anastasia Vashukevich, a woman who posted several videos in 2016 showing the tycoon hosting a top Russian official on a yacht discussing U.S.-Russian relations. Deripaska argued that Vashukevich, who goes by the name Nastya Rybka, had illegally divulged personal information about him.

A court in the southern Russian province of Krasnodar on Monday fined Vashukevich and her business partner Alexander Kirillov 500,000 rubles (about $8,000) each.

Vashukevich and Kirillov are under arrest in Thailand on charges of conducting a sex training course without a work permit.

