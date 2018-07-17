Listen Live Sports

Russian prosecutors want to question US intel agents

July 17, 2018 11:19 am
 
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian prosecutors are pushing to question U.S. intelligence agents and a former ambassador to Moscow in their investigation of an influential foe of Vladimir Putin.

The general prosecutor’s office made the announcement Tuesday in the wake of Putin’s summit Monday with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Putin offered to allow U.S. investigators to question Russian military agents accused of hacking the Democratic Party during the 2016 U.S. election campaign. In exchange, Russia wants to question U.S. officials suspected of involvement in alleged financial crimes by British investor Bill Browder.

Representative Alexander Kurennoi told reporters the prosecutor’s office is preparing requests to send to the U.S. for such interrogations.

Browder was behind a law on U.S. sanctions against powerful Russians that was prompted by the death of a Russian lawyer investigating corruption.

