The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Russian space agency confirms security agency search

July 20, 2018 12:33 pm
 
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s space agency is confirming that federal security agents have searched two of its daughter operations, following a report that their workers were suspected of treason for cooperating with the West.

The respected business newspaper Kommersant reported Friday that a criminal case for treason had been filed in connection with the alleged passing on of information about Russia’s hypersonic rocket development.

The searches were confirmed by space agency spokesman Vladimir Ustimenko to state television, but he said further information would have to come from the Federal Security Service.

Kommersant, citing unnamed sources, said the searches involved hypersonic rockets.

President Vladimir Putin in March announced Russia had developed an array of new weapons, including a nuclear missile that could fly at Mach 10 and evade enemy defenses.

