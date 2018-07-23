Listen Live Sports

Rwandan leader says China relates to Africa ‘as an equal’

July 23, 2018 9:43 am
 
KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Rwandan President Paul Kagame is praising China’s treatment of Africa “as an equal,” calling it “a revolutionary posture in world affairs” and “more precious than money.”

Kagame made the remarks Monday after signing bilateral agreements with the visiting Chinese president, Xi Jinping. Xi is the first Chinese president to visit Rwanda.

Jinping arrived in Rwanda late Sunday from Senegal and will also be visiting Mauritius and South Africa, where he will attend a summit of the BRICS emerging economies.

Some African governments increasingly depend on loans from Chinese banks to finance ambitious infrastructure projects.

China is Africa’s largest trading partner and it also seeks closer military ties.

China opened its first military base on the continent last year in the Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti.

