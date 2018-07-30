Listen Live Sports

Safety measures in place for funeral of UK Novichok victim

July 30, 2018
 
LONDON (AP) — Safety measures have been put in place for the funeral of a British woman who died after exposure to the deadly nerve agent Novichok.

Rev. Philip Bromiley, who will be leading Monday’s funeral of Dawn Sturgess, says “there won’t be any pallbearers and the coffin will be in situ before we arrive, so obviously there’s probably been precautions around that and the coffin itself.”

He said morticians have been working with Public Health England ahead of the service.

Sturgess and her partner Charlie Rowley collapsed on June 30 after coming into contact with Novichok near the city in southwestern England where Russian former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with Novichok in March.

Rowley was also exposed to the nerve agent but survived.

