Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Saudi Arabian woman faces 2 years prison for hugging singer

July 24, 2018 8:53 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — A young Saudi Arabian woman has been charged in the western city of Taif with breaking the country’s anti-harassment laws for jumping on stage and hugging a popular singer as he performed.

Al-Madina newspaper reported Tuesday the woman, whose name and age weren’t given, was arrested earlier this month at a festival when Majid Almohandis, an Iraqi-born singer with Saudi citizenship, was performing his solo act.

A video of the incident circulating on social media shows the woman, wearing a face-covering niqab veil, running up to Almohandis and embracing him around the neck before being pulled away by security.

The paper reports the woman acknowledges hugging Almohandis but argues she was incited to do so.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

She faces a possible two years in prison and 100,000 Riyal ($27,000) fine if convicted.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington