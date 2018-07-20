Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sexual harassment panel being set up at embattled UNAIDS

July 20, 2018 7:47 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — An independent panel of experts on sexual harassment is being set up at UNAIDS after calls for the organization’s head to resign over his handling of harassment allegations.

The Geneva-based agency overseeing the fight against HIV/AIDS said Friday that its oversight body — representing governments, donors and interest groups — is setting up a five-member panel chaired by Gillian Triggs, an Australian professor.

It is tasked with reviewing the situation at UNAIDS over the past seven years, evaluating the effectiveness of existing policies to prevent harassment and other problems, and recommending measures to improve matters.

UNAIDS chief Michel Sidibe has denied claims he tried to force a lower-level employee to drop allegations she was sexually assaulted by his former deputy. But he has acknowledged he likely made errors.

