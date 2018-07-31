Listen Live Sports

Slovak president: Russian Night Wolves club a security risk

July 31, 2018 11:23 am
 
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — The Slovak president says a recently established base in Slovakia for a Russian motorcycle club known for its allegiance to President Vladimir Putin poses a security risk.

President Andrej Kiska says the members of the group known as the Night Wolves helped Russian troops annex the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and are not just “harmless motorcycle lovers.” Kiska has called on the Slovak government to take steps to get rid of the compound in the western town of Dolna Krupa.

After meeting Tuesday with the chiefs of Slovak intelligence services, Kiska said the existence of the base where the Night Wolves operate along with a local pro-Russia paramilitary group is a mockery of his country’s official foreign policy, which has condemned Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

