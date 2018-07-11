Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Slovakia approves purchase of F-16 fighter jets from US

July 11, 2018 8:06 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s government has approved a Defense Ministry plan to purchase F-16 military jets from the United States.

The 14 fighter jets are meant to replace the obsolete Soviet-made MiG-29 jets that Slovakia’s air forces have used.

The ministry preferred the U.S. offer of F-16 Block 70/72 jets over a competing Swedish offer of JAS-39 C/D Gripen aircraft.

Defense Minister Peter Gajdos says the U.S. offer was better “in all aspects,” calling it “the best possible solution.”

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

It’s not immediately clear when the jets can be delivered. Gajdos says the U.S. government is ready to sign a deal with Slovakia.

Prime Minister Peter said Wednesday his government will pay 1.589 billion euros ($1.86 billion) for the aircraft, ammunition, training of pilots and logistics services for two years.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Defense Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington