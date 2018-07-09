Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Son of former South African president faces corruption case

July 9, 2018 5:20 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A son of former South African president Jacob Zuma has appeared in court to face allegations of high-level corruption during his father’s scandal-tainted tenure.

Duduzane Zuma, who returned to South Africa last week after months abroad, was granted bail of $7,500 on Monday. His case was postponed to Jan. 24, 2019.

The former president’s son is a business associate of the Gupta business family, which has been accused of using connections to the Zumas to plunder state coffers. He and the Guptas deny wrongdoing.

Jacob Zuma is the target of a separate corruption case linked to a 1990s arms deal. Zuma was deputy president at the time.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

The former president resigned in February on the orders of South Africa’s ruling party amid a growing public outcry over corruption concerns.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington