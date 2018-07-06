Listen Live Sports

Suspected US drone strike kills 7 al-Qaida members in Yemen

July 6, 2018 11:29 am
 
SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni tribal leaders say a suspected U.S. drone strike has killed seven alleged al-Qaida militants as they were driving along a road in the country’s south.

The tribal leaders said on Friday that the operatives were killed when an unmanned aircraft targeted their vehicle in the southern province of Shabwa. They spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, as the Yemeni affiliate is known, has long been considered the global network’s most dangerous branch and has attempted to carry out attacks on the U.S. mainland.

Yemen was plunged into civil war more than three years ago. Al-Qaida and an Islamic State affiliate have exploited the chaos to expand their presence in the country.

