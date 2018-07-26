Listen Live Sports

Swiss hospital: Fiat CEO Marchionne treated for over a year

July 26, 2018
 
MILAN (AP) — The Zurich University Hospital where Fiat Chrysler Automobiles founding CEO Sergio Marchionne died says he had been treated there for a “serious illness” for more than a year.

The hospital said Thursday that Marchionne had received cutting-edge treatment, adding “we deeply regret his death and express our deepest condolences to the family.” The hospital did not elaborate on the nature of the illness or the treatment.

Fiat Chrysler said it could not comment on the statement, adding the company “had no knowledge of facts relating to Mr. Marchionne’s health,” due to privacy issues.

The company said it was first made aware last Friday that Marchionne’s health had seriously deteriorated and that he would not be able to return to work. The next day the board named a new CEO, Mike Manley.

