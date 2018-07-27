Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Switzerland: Canadian wingsuit flyer dies as parachute fails

July 27, 2018 10:57 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss police say a Canadian wingsuit flyer has died after crashing when his parachute failed to open.

Police in northeastern St. Gallen canton (state) said the 38-year-old man took off from the Hinterrug peak on Thursday afternoon.

They said Friday that the man’s parachute failed to open as he came in to land, and he crashed into a forest.

The man, who wasn’t identified, died at the scene. It wasn’t immediately clear why the parachute didn’t work.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington