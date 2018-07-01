The Latest: Report: German pol to resign post over migration

BERLIN (AP) — The Latest on the immigration rift in the German government (all times local):

10:50 p.m.

Germany’s dpa news agency is reporting that the leader of the partner party in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government is resigning as interior minister and as head of the Bavarian-only Christian Social Union due to strife with Merkel over her migrant policies.

Dpa reported Sunday night that unidentified people present at a meeting of CSU leaders said Interior Minister Horst Seehofer was planning to announce his resignation.

Seehofer and Merkel have been at odds over Germany’s approach to mass migration. Seehofer has threatened to turn away certain categories of asylum seekers at the country’s borders, and Merkel insisting upon a European solution.

The three-week-long standoff has raised questions of whether Merkel’s government will survive. It was not yet clear what effect Seehofer’s resignation might have.

3:35 p.m.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says the European Union’s new plan to regulate immigration and agreements she reached with key countries address issues that have caused a rift in her coalition government.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer wants Germany to turn away some asylum-seekers at the country’s borders, but the chancellor has insisted on Europe-wide solutions.

Seehofer heads the Christian Social Union, the Bavarian-only sister party to Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union in Germany’s conservative government.

Speaking to ZDF television on Sunday, Merkel said her proposal for “anchor centers” to process migrants at Germany’s borders and other EU nations agreeing to take back people who had applied for asylum in their countries “has the same effect” as what the CSU wants.

Both parties are meeting separately later Sunday to decide how to proceed.

