Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

The Latest: UK’s May halts revolt over Brexit trade bill

July 17, 2018 2:27 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Brexit developments in Britain (all times local):

7:20 p.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has faced down a rebellion in Parliament over her plans for the country’s exit from the European Union, with lawmakers rejecting a key amendment on a Brexit trade bill.

Pro-EU lawmakers — from both May’s Conservatives and the opposition Labour Party — had tried to force through a measure to have Britain to join a European customs union should there be no trade agreement with Brussels by January. But the pro-EU lawmakers lost Tuesday by six votes — 307 to 301.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

The bill gives the government the power to set up new international trade relationships after Britain leaves the EU next March.

The win is the second for May in two days, as her government avoided defeat in Parliament on a separate bill.

__

9 a.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May faces more rebellion in Parliament over her plans for the country’s exit from the European Union, with lawmakers voting on a Brexit trade bill a day after she narrowly avoided a parliamentary defeat.

Pro-EU lawmakers — from both May’s Conservatives and the opposition Labour Party — want Britain to join a European customs union if there is no trade agreement with the bloc by January, two months before Britain is due to leave.

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

They are seeking to change the wording of the Trade Bill, which gives the government the power to set up new international trade relationships after Britain leaves the EU in March.

May’s government on Monday avoided a humiliating defeat in Parliament when it narrowly won another vote over her Brexit customs bill — but only after reluctantly accepting amendments put forward by Brexit hardliners.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington