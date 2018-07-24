Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Trump company expands investment in Scottish golf resort

July 24, 2018 5:29 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump’s family business has outlined its 150-million-pound ($196 million) investment plan for the second phase of development of its golf course north of Aberdeen in Scotland.

The Trump Organization’s proposals submitted to Aberdeenshire Council include 50 cottages, a sports center and equestrian facilities at the Menie estate near Balmedie. The first phase of development included a championship golf course, clubhouse and hotel.

The controversial development, which was first approved in 2008, has been accused of failing to deliver on promises of investment and jobs.

But the Trump company says the next phase will support nearly 2,000 jobs during construction, and some 300 permanent jobs.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Eric Trump, who leads the business with his brother Donald Jr., says “the timing is now right for us.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington