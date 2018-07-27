Listen Live Sports

Tunisia frees man once suspected of being bin Laden’s aide

July 27, 2018 2:57 pm
 
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — A Tunisian investigating judge has freed a man suspecting of having once been an aide to Osama bin Laden, two weeks after his extradition from Germany.

The spokesman for Tunisia’s judicial anti-terrorism unit said by telephone on Friday that Sami Idoudi was freed after being held for 15 days, the maximum time limit when no charges are filed.

Spokesman Sofiane Selliti said that Idoudi must remain available to judicial authorities, who are continuing their investigation.

Germany flew Idoudi to his homeland despite a court ruling blocking the move over concern he could face torture in Tunisia. But the fax on the decision was sent too late. Germany identifies him as Sami A.

Idoudi, 42, described as a former bodyguard to the al-Qaida chief, was taken into custody in Germany in June and deemed a dangerous Islamist.

